Praggnanandhaa returns home; Stalin hands him a cheque for ₹30 lakh

August 30, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chess grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa, who arrived to a grand welcome at the Chennai airport on Wednesday morning, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at his camp office.

Mr. Stalin felicitated the Chess player and handed over a cheque for ₹30 lakh as an incentive from the State government.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin was present. Mr. Praggnanandhaa’s parents Ramesh Babu and Nagalakshmi accompanied him. Praggnanandhaa finished runner-up at the FIDE Chess World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, last week.