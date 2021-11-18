Pradip Kumar posted as Coimbatore Police Commissioner

CHENNAI

18 November 2021 16:13 IST

A total of 12 police officers in TN have been transferred to new postings

Deepak M. Damor, Inspector General of Police (IGP), has been transferred from the post of Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore City, and posted as IGP/Joint Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. The present incumbent of IGP/Joint Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Vidya Jayant Kulkarni, has been deputed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Pradip Kumar, IGP/ Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Chennai city, has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore.

S. Prabakakaran, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), has been shifted from the Establishment and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), Law and Order, East, Chennai city. S. Rajendran, the present incumbent of JCP, Law and Order, East, Chennai city, has been posted JC, Traffic, South. P.K. Senthilkumari, has been posted as DIG, Establishment after being shifted from Traffic, Chennai City.

Pa.Moorthy, Superintendent of Police (SP) has been shifted from Tiruchi district and posted as SP, Special Investigation Division, CB-CID, Chennai. Sujit Kumar has been moved from NIB-CID and posted as SP, Tiruchi district. Similarly, S. Rajesh Kannan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Pulianthope, Chennai has been posted as SP, Vellore while the present incumbent S. Selvakumar has been transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Administration, Chennai.

N. Manivannan, SP Tirunelveli district, has been brought to Chennai city as DCP, Pulianthope. P. Saravanan, AIG, Administration, has been posted as SP, Tirunelveli district.

R.V. Ramya Bharati, SP had returned from an inter-cadre deputation and was on compulsory wait. Now she has been posted as SP, Cyber Arangam at the office of the ADGP, Cyber Crime Wing, in the downgraded/ re-designated post of IGP/Operations and her services have been placed with Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Chennai on an OD basis.