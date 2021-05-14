Pradeep Philip to head TN Police Academy

DGP Pradeep V. Philip

CHENNAI:

14 May 2021 14:31 IST

Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal posted as ADGP, Crime

The State Government on Friday posted Director General of Police Pradeep V. Philip as Director, Tamil Nadu Police Academy, Oonamanchery, by upgrading the post. He was earlier DGP, Crime Branch CID.

Additional Director-General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, former Chennai Police Commissioner, was posted as ADGP, Crime, Chennai. He will be heading the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau and Video Piracy Cell of the State police. ADGP K. Jayanth Murali was posted as ADGP, Armed Police, Chennai, to head the Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalions.

In other postings, Abash Kumar, ADGP, South Zone, was transferred and posted as ADGP, Economic Offences Wing, Chennai. Inspector General of Police H.M Jayaram was posted as IGP/Member-Secretary, Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, Chennai, while R. Dinakaran was posted as IGP, EOW, Chennai. IGP J. Loganathan was made IGP, Armed Police, Chennai.

S. Rajendran, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Internal Security, Chennai, was transferred and posted as DIG, Technical Services, Chennai. Among Superintendents of Police P. Moorthy was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime and Traffic, Salem City, S. Senthil as SP/Principal, Police Recruit School, Perurani, S.S. Mageshwaran as SP, Enforcement, Madurai Zone, A. Arularasu as Assistant Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, Chennai, P. Saravanan as AIG, Administration, Chennai, C. Raja as SP, Commercial Crimes Investigation Wing, Chennai, and T.P. Suresh Kumar as SP-II, Crime against Women & Children, Chennai.