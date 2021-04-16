Practical exams for Plus 2 students to begin today

COVID-19 safety norms already issued

The practical examinations for Plus 2 students of State board schools will begin on Friday across Tamil Nadu. The examinations will go on till April 23, and the students will sit for the board examinations from May 5.

On Thursday, officials, including School Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar and Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, took part in a meeting that discussed the possibility of postponing the Class 12 examinations. A senior official of the School Education Department said the practical examinations would begin as per schedule.

The Directorate of Government Examinations has already issued Standard Operating Procedures for the conduct of the practical examinations.

It has made the use of masks compulsory for both staff members and students and asked the schools to sanitise and disinfect the laboratories after every batch of students completes the examinations.

Students who test positive for COVID-19 will be allowed to take the examinations later.

After the postponement of the CBSE Class 12 public examinations which were to begin in May, Teachers’ associations have asked the State government to postpone the State board examinations, given the rising COVID-19 cases. More than 8 lakh students will sit for the Class 12 board examinations.