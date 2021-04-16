Practical exams begin for Plus 2 students in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

16 April 2021 15:24 IST

Directorate of Government Examinations had issued an SoP for the conduct of the practicals.

Practical exams for nearly two lakh science group students commenced in State Board schools across the state on Friday.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) had issued an SoP for the conduct of the practicals and all students and staff had to compulsorily wear masks as well as ensure physical distancing norms in the school labs.

Advertising

Advertising

School Education Director S. Kannappan visited the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar where the exam was held for their class 12 students.

“The practical exams are taking place in around 7,000 schools across the state and keeping the student’s welfare in mind, all safety measures are being strictly followed. We have ensured that they get simple experiments which they can complete,keeping the safety measures in mind and they have been trained in a short time for these exams since schools reopened in January,” he said. He further reiterated that for students who have tested COVID-19 positive, the exam will be held at a later date as has already been announced by the DGE.

The board exams for these students are scheduled to begin from May 5. Following the postponement of the CBSE class 12 board exams, several teachers associations and parents have appealed to the government for a postponement in the board exams for stateboard students as well.

In an appeal to the TN Chief Secretary, the Tamil Nadu Students Parents Welfare Association said that the state government should consider the anxiety that students and parents are under to take up the exams at a time when cases are increasing by the day and asked for the boards to be postponed.