Power to be restored as soon as rainwater recedes, says Finance Minister

December 05, 2023

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday, who paid a visit to the load despatch centre at the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) headquarters in the city, said the parts of the city which were still inundated and places where power substations themselves were flooded were yet to receive electricity.

Speaking to a private television channel, he said power had been restored completely in some places and was being restored in phases. “Of the 1,877 feeders, we have ensured that 1,725 feeders have been restored, while the rest are being restored,” he said.

Mr. Thennarasu said Tangedco’s social media was being monitored and complaints were being relayed. “Kits Park (230 kV), Perumbakkam (110 kV), TNSCB, and Ennore substations have suffered due to flooding, which are the main feeders. The water has entered the substation, and we are pumping it out,” he said.

He said residents in Kottivakkam and Ram Nagar (Velachery) had requested that the electricity be restored after the water level goes down. “I request people to understand that power has not been restored only for safety reasons. As soon the water recedes, the power will be restored,” Mr. Thennarasu said.

He added that power had been restored in parts of Annai Nagar, Avadi, Adalayampattu, Ambattur Industrial Estate, Nolambur, Shanthi Colony, Korattur, SAF Games Village, Arumbakkam, Ambattur, Kamarajar Nagar, Anna Nagar East, Anna Nagar, Ponniyamman Nagar, Chetpet, Moorthy Nagar, Koyambedu market, Anna Salai, Greames Road, Nungambakkam, Spencer Plaza, West Mambalam, Secretariat, Alwarthirunagar, St. Thomas Mount, Velachery, Guindy, Ramapuram, and Gerugambakkam.

