HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Power to be restored as soon as rainwater recedes, says Finance Minister

‘Parts of the city which are still inundated and places where power substations themselves are flooded are yet to receive electricity’

December 05, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Thangam Thennarasu

Thangam Thennarasu | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday, who paid a visit to the load despatch centre at the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) headquarters in the city, said the parts of the city which were still inundated and places where power substations themselves were flooded were yet to receive electricity.

Speaking to a private television channel, he said power had been restored completely in some places and was being restored in phases. “Of the 1,877 feeders, we have ensured that 1,725 feeders have been restored, while the rest are being restored,” he said.

Mr. Thennarasu said Tangedco’s social media was being monitored and complaints were being relayed. “Kits Park (230 kV), Perumbakkam (110 kV), TNSCB, and Ennore substations have suffered due to flooding, which are the main feeders. The water has entered the substation, and we are pumping it out,” he said.

He said residents in Kottivakkam and Ram Nagar (Velachery) had requested that the electricity be restored after the water level goes down. “I request people to understand that power has not been restored only for safety reasons. As soon the water recedes, the power will be restored,” Mr. Thennarasu said.

He added that power had been restored in parts of Annai Nagar, Avadi, Adalayampattu, Ambattur Industrial Estate, Nolambur, Shanthi Colony, Korattur, SAF Games Village, Arumbakkam, Ambattur, Kamarajar Nagar, Anna Nagar East, Anna Nagar, Ponniyamman Nagar, Chetpet, Moorthy Nagar, Koyambedu market, Anna Salai, Greames Road, Nungambakkam, Spencer Plaza, West Mambalam, Secretariat, Alwarthirunagar, St. Thomas Mount, Velachery, Guindy, Ramapuram, and Gerugambakkam.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.