Power tariff hike in Tamil Nadu comes into effect from September 10

Image used for representational purpose | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has accepted the tariff hike proposal of Tangedco for the domestic category. It has also allowed for an annual revision of tariffs.

As per the approved revised tariff, fixed charges are withdrawn for domestic consumers for all slabs.

For consumers under Low Tension Tariff I-A, consuming up to 500 units bi-monthly, the revised energy charges post the first 100 units will be ₹2.25 per unit for 101-200 units, ₹4.50 per unit for 201-400 units, ₹6 per unit for 401-500 units.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, for consumption above 200 units and up to 500 units bi-monthly, the consumer had paid ₹2 per unit for 101-200 units and ₹3 per unit for 201-500 units along with a fixed charge of ₹30 per service.

Based on this, consumers consuming up to 500 units, will see their electricity bill go up nearly 53% to ₹1,725 from existing ₹1,130.

For domestic consumers consuming above 500 units bi-monthly under the 100 unit scheme, the consumer has to pay as follows: 101-400 units- ₹4.50 per unit, 401-500 units- ₹6.00 per unit, 501-600 units- ₹8 per unit, 601-800 units- ₹9 per unit and 801-1000 units- ₹10 per unit and above 1000 units it will be ₹11 per unit.

Also Read Brace for power tariff hike in Tamil Nadu every July from next year

Previously for consumption above 500 units bi-monthly, the consumer had paid ₹3.50 per unit for 101-200 units. ₹4.60 per unit for 201-500 units and ₹6.60 per unit for above 500 units and a fixed charge of ₹50 per service.

TNERC has also accepted Tangedco’s proposal for separate tariff category LT Tariff ID for all common utilities - Common lighting, water supply, lift, Sewerage treatment plant, Water treatment plant, Gym, Swimming pool and Fire hydrant facility. The energy charges will be ₹8 per unit with fixed charges of ₹200 per kilowatt for two months.

The tariffs have also been increased for commercial and other categories of consumers, though the hike in fixed charges have been revised from earlier proposals due to protest from industries.

At public hearing held by TNERC consumers from all categories had opposed the proposals.