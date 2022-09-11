Power tariff hike comes into effect

TNERC accepts the increase proposed by Tangedco

TNERC accepts the increase proposed by Tangedco

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has accepted the tariff increase proposed by Tangedco for domestic and other categories, which comes into effect from September 10. It has also allowed for an annual revision of tariffs.

The fixed charges are withdrawn for domestic consumers.

Under the revised tariff for domestic consumers using up to 500 units bi-monthly, the revised charges after the first 100 units will be ₹2.25 per unit for 101-200 units, ₹4.50 per unit for 201-400 units, ₹6 per unit for 401-500 units.

Previously, for consumption above 200 units and up to 500 units bi-monthly, the consumer had paid ₹2 per unit for 101-200 units and ₹3 per unit for 201-500 units, along with a fixed charge of ₹30 per service. Based on this, consumers using up to 500 units will see their power bill go up nearly 53% to ₹1,725 from the current ₹1,130. Under the new slab, a consumer using 1,000 units will have to pay ₹6,550.

Now common services will be billed under a separate category at ₹8 per unit.

For commercial and other categories, the hike in the fixed charges has been reduced from the previous proposals.