Power surplus likely in State in 2020-21

Tamil Nadu is likely to have a power surplus both in terms of overall energy requirement and peak demand for 2020-21, according to a load generation balance report by the Central Electricity Authority, under the Union Ministry of Power.

The report also points to a deviation in demand and supply position during April and May, on account of the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19.

According to the report, the State is expected to have an overall demand of 1,17,111 million units and the availability will be 1,25,117 million units, resulting in a surplus of 8,006 million units.

Tamil Nadu is expected to see a peak demand of 16,800 MW for 2020-21, and the availability will be 17,448 MW, resulting in a surplus of 648 MW, it added.

Other States that are expected to see a power surplus, both in terms of peak and overall power situation, include Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

For Tamil Nadu, the report forecast an overall requirement of 10,600 million units in April, but the actual requirement turned out to be 7,233 million units — nearly 32% below the forecast.

Similarly, in April, the State saw a peak demand of 11,435 MW — again nearly 32% below the anticipated 16,800 MW.

In May, the actual power demand fell sharply, compared to what was forecast by the report. For May, the State’s actual power requirement was 2,188 million units, nearly 79% below the projected 10,650 million units. Similarly, the actual peak demand was 3,821 MW, 77% below the forecast of 16,400 MW.

The report said that with economic activity returning to its normal datum, the actual energy requirement and peak demand would track the trajectory of its forecast for 2020-21.

It also noted that some of the planned outages of the generating units as per maintenance schedule of 2020-21, had not been undertaken by the utilities for April and May due to the lockdown.

This maintenance schedule may be revised by utilities during the balance period of 2020-21, it added.

Demand met in 2019-20

Meanwhile, the report pointed out that Tamil Nadu was able to meet the energy requirement, with almost no gap (while there was just a 0.4% gap between actual peak demand and peak met) in 2019-20.

The overall energy requirement in the State was 1,08,816 million units in 2019-20 and the energy supplied was 1,08,812 million units. The peak demand was 15,727 MW and peak demand met was 15,668 MW.

Interestingly, the data showed that energy requirement was at 10,061 million units in April 2019 and 10,333 million units in May 2019 respectively and then saw a downward trend reaching 8,035 million units in December 2019.

It recovered slightly, to touch 9449 million units in March 2020.

Similarly the peak demand hovered around 15,680 MW in April 2019 and 15,544 in May 2019 and came down to 13,710 MW in December 2019. It touched 15,347 MW in March 2020.