Power supply to police station cut after seizure of TANGEDCO worker’s bike

SRIVILLIPUTTUR

30 August 2020 19:20 IST

Supply was restored after two hours on the intervention of Collector

In a bizarre incident, power supply to Koomapatti police station here was cut for nearly two hours on Thursday night after the police refused to entertain a request to return a two-wheeler seized from a TANGEDCO contract employee for multiple rule violations.

When the police personnel from Koomapatti station were checking vehicles near Moolakkarai junction, they stopped a two-wheeler for triple riding. “It was found that the riders had no documents for the vehicle. Also, they were not wearing helmets and masks,” a police officer said.

Advertising

Advertising

The vehicle did not have a number plate in the front and the rear side number plate had only partial details of the registration number. The trio did not have registration and insurance certificates for the vehicle. Similarly, the rider did not have a valid driving licence.

“To top it all, the trio could not give proper details of the vehicle owner. All they said was that their contractor had given them the vehicle for official works,” the officer said.

The police seized the vehicle and took it to the police station. “No case could be immediately registered as the vehicle did not have the registration number,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, a TANGEDCO Assistant Engineer from Koomapatti called the police with a request to release the vehicle. The police told him that they could oblige provided the documents of the vehicle were produced.

Meanwhile, around 8.15 p.m. the power to the police station was snapped. Initially, the police thought that there was a power disruption. However, later they realised that the power cut was an ‘act of revenge’.

The issue was escalated to Superintendent of Police P. Perumal, who took up the issue with Collector R. Kannan. Consequently, the power supply to the police station was restored two hours later.

“We have sent a report on the incident seeking departmental action against the erring worker,” the SP said.