Power supply to dyeing unit in Erode disconnected for effluent discharge

Officials found effluents being discharged into open drains that entered a canal and finally entered River Cauvery

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board disconnected power supply to a dyeing unit in Erode for discharging effluents into open drains on Thursday.

The officials inspected a dyeing unit functioning at Periyasemoor, and found effluents discharged into open drains that enter a canal and finally enters River Cauvery. They also found the effluent treatment plants not operational. A report was submitted to Collector H. Krishnanunni, who is also the chairman of the District Monitoring Committee, who ordered disconnection of power to the units.

Mr. Krishnanunni said all dyeing, printing, bleaching and sizing units should ensure zero liquid discharge and warned of action against violators. He also warned unit owners against discharging sledge and waste from effluent treatment plants into the open. He said that officials continue to monitor the textile processing units round-the-clock in the district. He said that printing units recycle the effluents and reuse it and asked units to adhere to norms.