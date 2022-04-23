Power supply back to normal from Saturday evening: Minister

Senthilbalaji cites coal shortage as one of the reason behind the deficit situation

Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji said the power supply is back to normal from Saturday evening, after a deficit situation for two days.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, he blamed the non-availability of 796 MW from the Central Grid that led to the deficit and said it had now come back to normal due to the alternative arrangements and increase in power generation.

On Friday evening, the Minister told reporters that measures had been taken to procure 550 MW of power from other States to fill the gap. There was no price involved in the transaction and the agreement has been made that the State would return 550 MW in June, July when it is in surplus situation, he added.

He also cited coal shortage as another reason for the deficit situation.

The State had hit all-time high demand of 17,196 MW on March 29. The Minister also said the demand is estimated at 17,500 MW and all arrangements had been made.