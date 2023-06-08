HamberMenu
Power shutdowns affecting production in industries: Panneerselvam

It only reminds people of a situation that prevailed during the DMK regime between 2006 and 2011, he says

June 08, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Deposed coordinator of the AIADMK O. Panneerselvam.

Expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam on Thursday urged the DMK government to take steps to power shutdowns being implemented in various parts of Tamil Nadu, which he contended was affecting industries and the livelihood of labourers. In a statement, he said the power shutdowns only reminded people of such a situation that prevailed during the DMK regime between 2006 and 2011. The situation was severely affecting the elderly, patients, pregnant women and children, he said.

According to him, industrialists were anxious that production would be affected. The situation prevailed not only in Chennai but also in other districts. On the other hand, the shortage of electric equipment and necessary human resources was affecting the Energy Department severely, he argued.

