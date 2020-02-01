Power shutdowns across the Vellore district today

There will be a power shut down on Saturday (Feb.1) in and around Sathuvachari and Thorapadi from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on account of the essential maintenance work to be carried out in the 110/11 KV electricity sub-station in Sathuvachari and Thorapadi in the Vellore Electricity Distribution Circle.

According to a press release from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, Vellore Division, power supply will be stopped in Sathuvachari Phase-1 to Phase-5, Vijayaraghavapuram, CMC Colony, Collectorate, Thendral Nagar, Raghavendra Nagar, Kurinjinagar, Mullai Nagar, Saidapet, Moolaikkollai. Bagayam, Sitheri, Idayansathu, Virupatchipuram, Palavansathu, Sami Nagar, Sainathapuram, Ezhil Nagar, Sastri Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Ariyur.

Similarly, due to maintenance work at Katpadi substation, power supply will be cut in Gandhi Nagar, Senguttai, Katpadi, Kalputhur, Kangeyanallur, Vandranthangal, Kazhinjur, Christianpet, Old Katpadi, Pallikuppam, Kansalur, Vadugankuttai, LG Puthur, and Viruthampattu areas, said another release from the Katpadi Division.