Power shutdown

VELLORE

22 February 2020 01:27 IST

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday due to maintenance work to be taken up at the Tiruvalam sub-station: Ponnai, Vinnampalli, Ammundi, Karnampattu, Sevoor, Tiruvalam, Serkadu, Ammorpalli, Magimandalam, Thathireddypalli, Mutharsikuppam, Brahmapuram, Poottuthakku, Gandhi Nagar, Senguttai, Katpadi, Kalpudhur, Kangeyanallur, Vandaranthangal, Chritstianpet, Kazhinjur, Old Katpadi, Pallikuppam, Kansalur, Vadugankuttai, LG Pudhur, PK Puram, KV Kuppam, Melomoyil, Vadugathangal, Pasumathur, Pallathur, Panamadangi, Kalampattu, Maliyapattu, Senji, Latheri, Thirumani, a release from Tangedco said.

Supply will be stopped to Sathuvachari sub-station areas: Sathuvachari Phase-1 to Phase-5, Vijayaraghavapuram, CMC Colony, Collectorate, Thendral Nagar, Raghavendra Nagar, Kurinjinagar, Mullai Nagar, Saidapet, Moolaikkollai.

Supply will be suspended to Vellore sub-station areas: new bus stand, bypass road, Thottapalayam, old bus stand, Vellore Town, Bazaar area, Salavanpet, Officers Line, Kasba, Usoor, Vrinjipuram, Sedhuvalai, Konavattam, Shenpakkam and adjoining villages, said a release issued by Vellore Electricity Distribution Circle.

