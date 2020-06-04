Power shutdown to be carried out in Valasaravakkam, Pammal

Power supply will be suspended in Valasaravakkam and Pammal from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday due to maintenance work.

In Valasaravakkam, areas including Balaji Nagar, Velan Nagar, Syndicate Colony, Thirumalai Nagar and Ambedkar Salai will not have electricity supply.

Similarly in Pammal, Venkateswara Nagar, Pozhichalur Main Road, Agatheeswarar Street and Lakshmi Street will be without power.