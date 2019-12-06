Tamil Nadu

Power shutdown on Saturday

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, due to maintenance work at the Sathuvachari substation – Sathuvachari Phase-1 to 5, Vijayaraghavapuram, CMC Colony, Collector office, Thendral Nagar, Raghavendra Nagar, Kurinji Nagar, Mullai Nagar, Saidapet, Moolaikollai and its surrounding areas, according to a press release from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation.

