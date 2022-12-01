  1. EPaper
Power regulator advises consumers to install RCD to avoid electrical accidents

Installation of residual current device has been made mandatory in the new service connections, says the TNERC

December 01, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has urged the electricity users to install residual current device (RCD) to avoid loss of human lives by electrical accidents.

In a statement, the TNERC said it had mandated the provision of RCD in all the new electricity service connections as per Regulation 16(2A) of Tamil Nadu Electricity Distribution Code. In view of the increasing trend of electrical accidents and loss of human life, particularly during rainy season, the Commission has appealed to all the consumers of existing services to install RCD on their premises.

During the rainy season this year, several electrical accidents occurred, resulting in loss of life, it noted. The accidents included electrocution while touching the iron gate of an apartment; while lifting a shop’s shutter; while drying wet clothes on a wire; switching on motor during rain and repairing an UPS.

These accidents would have been averted if the RCD was installed in the service connection mains. Spending a few thousands rupees in installing the RCD would save the priceless human lives, the TNERC said.

It advised existing consumers across categories like house, shop, industry, farmhouse, educational institutions and public convenience to install RCD in their respective premises.

