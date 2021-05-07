Power looms stop production in Erode district following COVID-19 restrictions

ERODE

07 May 2021 12:11 IST

Over 50,000 looms have stopped production in the district; owners say they are unable to provide wages to workers but are helping with essentials

Over 50,000 power looms that were functioning in one shift for the past two weeks have halted production after the new restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic came into force from Thursday.

About 55,000 power loom units function at Lakkapuram, Veerappanchatiram, Ashokapuram, Surampatti, Chithode, Rasampalayam and a few locations in Erode district providing jobs to over 50,000 workers and loadmen. Due to the night curfew imposed by the State government in the last week of April, the units started functioning in one shift instead of the usual two shifts. Hence, workers were provided jobs only for three days a week instead of six days.

L.P. Balasubramanian, secretary, Lakkapuram Power Loom Owners Association said that about 3,500 power looms functioning at Lakkapuram village have halted production. “Since owners could not provide wages, we are supporting workers with essentials,” he added.

B. Kandavel, coordinator, Tamil Nadu Federation of Power Loom Association said that all the textile merchants have downed their shutters and no orders were received from merchants from other States in the past two months. “Since all spare parts shops and workshops are closed, we cannot run the units continuously,” he said and added that units have halted production till May 20. “We will decide on our next course of action based on the government’s regulations,” he said.

The coordinator said that fabrics worth ₹200 crore were stocked in godowns and added that they are facing difficult times.