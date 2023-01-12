Power looms in T.N. asked to produce free dhotis and saris in 3,000 additional looms

January 12, 2023 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - ERODE

On account of inability to meet the deadline for the production of free dhotis and saris for Pongal festival, the Tamil Nadu government has asked the Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerlooms’ Association to identify 3,000 more power looms for producing the items and completing the orders at the earliest.

T.P. Rajesh, Commissioner for Handlooms in a letter dated January 10, 2023, sent to the federation read: “To ensure that dhoties and saris reach the beneficiaries on time, a minimum of 3,000 more power looms should engage in production.”

Further, the federation has been urged to identify the looms and send the list of looms, addresses and contact numbers to the respective Assistant Directors of Handlooms in Erode, Tiruchengodu, Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

According to the policy decision of the State government, production of dhoti and saris for Pongal festival is being executed through the handlooms and power looms weavers’ cooperative societies.

Earlier in the first week of October, 2022, the State government issued an order for the production of 99,56,683 dhotis and 1,26,19,004 saris to 225 cooperative societies and power loom weaver’s cooperative societies.

B. Kandavel, co-ordinator, Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerlooms’ Association, said dhotis and saris are currently being produced in 17,455 looms in the State of which 80% of the looms are located in Erode and Tiruchengodu areas.

Present status of order completion

“About 45% to 50% of the production order for dhotis and 65% to 70% of order for saris were completed till date”, he said and added that it would take more than a month to complete the total order.

He said the delay in releasing the work order in October, instead of releasing in June or July unlike in previous years, and the supply of poor quality of yarn, led to delay in executing the orders.

“Since dhotis and saris were usually distributed for Pongal to ration card holders, the government should initiate the tender process for supply of yarn in May and issue production orders to the societies in June,’‘he added.