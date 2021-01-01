Power loom federation urges Centre not to levy anti-dumping duty on yarn

Erode

01 January 2021 05:30 IST

Stating that imposing anti-dumping duty on viscose spun yarn (VSF) will totally affect the power loom units leading to its closure, members of the Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerlooms’ Associations met BJP State president L. Murugan at Arachalur and urged him to take up the issue with Central government.

Led by its president L.K.M. Suresh, the members met Mr. Murugan and expressed their concern over the Ministry of Commerce and Industry recommending imposition of anti-dumping duty on VSF for five years for the fibre imported from China, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Members said that one-third of their yarn needs are fulfilled by import while two-thirds are fulfilled by purchases from the domestic market where price is very high. They said that they had made a representation to the Central government in June, 2019 during which officials agreed not to impose anti-dumping duty. But, recommending impositions of duty will lead to closure of over six lakh units resulting in job loss to over 15 lakh workers, they said. Members wanted the production in the domestic market to be increased and stop imposition of duty for imports.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Murugan said that he will fix appointments with the Union Minister and they can make their representations.