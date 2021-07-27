Power link from Raigarh to Pugalur commissioned

CHENNAI

27 July 2021 01:40 IST

It stretches from Raigarh to Pugalur

Hitachi ABB Power Grids has commissioned a 1,800 km-long 6 GW ultra-high voltage direct current (UHVDC) transmission link from Raigarh in Chhattisgarh to Pugalur in Tamil Nadu for the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited. The 800 kilovolt (kV), 6,000-megawatt (MW) link has the capacity to meet the electricity needs of more than 80 million people.

The link supports the goal of the Centre’s mission under the UN Sustainable Development Goals to provide everyone access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy. The consortium of Hitachi ABB Power Grids and BHEL won the order in 2016 to lay the line.

