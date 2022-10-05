Power Grid arm seeks early decision on allocation of power from KKNPP units

A view of Kudankulam nuclear power plant. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Central Transmission Utility of India Ltd (CTUIL), a wholly-owned arm of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has sought for early decision on the allocation of power to the southern States from the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) Units III and IV (1,000 MW each), to plan the transmission system accordingly.

Unit III is expected to be commissioned by May 2025 and Unit-IV is expected to be commissioned by December 2025.

Tamil Nadu being the home State for the KKNPP, has sought for 100% allocation from Unit 3 and 4. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana have sought for tariff details to finalise their requirements. Puducherry has sought 50 MW, while Kerala has said it does not need any allocation.

CTUIL said it is considering two options one with full allocation to Tangedco and other with allocation to beneficiaries in the Southern Region.

In case of 100% allocation to Tamil Nadu, CTUIL has to plan the evacuation infrastructure within the intra-State transmission system. If allocations are made to all beneficiaries, then it has to plan for inter state transmission system connectivity, as per a recent meeting held among representatives of Southern States.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has been urged to take an early decision on the allocation.

Tangedco said they have not received any communication from the Union Ministry of Power on its request for 100% allocation.

NPCIL has said the tariff finalisation has been furnished to the Department of Atomic Energy and they are following it up. It also assured that it will get back at the earliest on the allocation aspect.