Power disruption in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

02 September 2020 22:28 IST

Power supply to the following areas will be disrupted between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday due to maintenance work in 22KV ECR feeder.

The affected places are part of Gorimedu Police Quarters, Radhakrishnan Nagar, Anandha Nagar, Part of Kadirkamam, Part of Veeman Nagar, Thilaspet, Gnanathiyagu Nagar, Raghavendra Nagar, Part of V.V.P Nagar, part of Thattanchavady, Thattanchavady Industrial Estate, Srinivasapuram, Mangalakshmi Nagar, V.P. Singh Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Mahatma Nagar, Kavikuil Nagar,

Maduvapet, Muthurangachetty Nagar, Sethilal Nagar, Vinoba Nagar, Pazhanirajaudayar Nagar, Bliss Nagar, Sundaramurthy Nagar, West Krishna Nagar, Kokkupark, Government Press Quarters and surrounding areas.

Advertising

Advertising