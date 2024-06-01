GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Power capacity increased to 36,671 MW: State government

Published - June 01, 2024 12:47 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday said that power generation capacity had increased to 36,671 MW from 32,595 MW (the figure before the DMK came to power in 2021).

Listing various achievements of the Electricity Department, a release said that 23,97,957 complaints were addressed through the Minnagam Customer Care cell and 99.82% of the grievances were resolved.

The release said that 17,785 km of new high tension lines and 31,705 km of low tension lines had been laid, and 54 new substations with a total capacity of 2,739 MVA and 46 new 33/11 KV substations had been established. The State is power-surplus, the government said.

Through an order, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has provided 2 lakh free electricity connections to farmers in the three years (of the DMK rule), it added.

The government further claimed that the record-high peak power demand of 20,830 MW on May 2 was met without any hassle. The solar capacity has increased to 8,496 MW, it added.

Online portal

The North Chennai Thermal Power Station-III, inaugurated by Mr. Stalin in March, has achieved a generation capacity of 425 MW, the release said, highlighting other initiatives, including creation of an online portal to access many services.

