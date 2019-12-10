Posts in panchayat ‘auctioned’ at Panruti

Is democracy being mocked in the upcoming Panchayat elections in Cuddalore district? This question is now uppermost in the minds of those championing the democratic process of elections, after the posts of Panchayat president and vice-president at Nadukuppam panchayat were allegedly auctioned for ₹50 lakh and ₹15 lakh, respectively, at a meeting held on Monday.

Sitting president R. Sakthivel, belonging to the ruling AIADMK, and A. Murugan of the DMDK were elected unanimously by a large number of people who had gathered at the partially-constructed Draupadi Amman temple in the panchayat. A resolution was adopted and read out immediately after the names for the posts were finalised. A video of the incident was circulated on WhatsApp on Monday.

Sources said a promise was held out by the aspiring candidate for Panchayat president to the people of Nadukuppam that he will complete the construction of the Draupadi Amman temple. It was alleged that the candidates were given time till December 15 to pay the bid amount.

The Nadukuppam panchayat comprises eight wards and has 1,900 voters.

When contacted, Mr. Sakthivel denied that the posts were auctioned. “I was elected unanimously by the people, who are keen that I should be elected again. However, there is a clandestine evil plan to tarnish my image,” he said.

He said he was going to file the nomination papers on Wednesday. He also alleged that his elder brother, R. Adhikesavan, with whom he was having a dispute, was trying to spread rumours that he had been elected through an auction.

“I am a farmer and am already in debt. How can I bid for the post?” he asked.

District Collector V. Anbuselvan said he had asked the Block Development Officer of Panruti to conduct an inquiry and send him a report.

“If there had been any auction for the two posts, it will be null and void. Any promise held out by the candidate will attract provisions of the election code. We will take stringent action as the candidates should be chosen only through elections,” he said.