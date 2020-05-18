Postpone SSLC examinations till reopening of schools: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin

Decision shows T.N. government’s indifference to students’ welfare, says the DMK leader

DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Monday urged the State government to postpone the 10th standard examinations as the uncertainty over continuation of lockdown remains.

He said the examination could be conducted after the schools were reopened.

“The fourth-phase of the lockdown will continue till May 31 and it is not clear whether the fifth phase will be announced or not. Under these circumstances, the announcement of the government to hold the SSLC examination only shows the government’s indifference to the welfare of the students,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Stalin said Tamil Nadu occupied the third place in the country when it came to those who had tested positive for the COVID-19.

“The virus has not spared even infants and the argument of the School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan that students would not get infected smacks of indifference and arrogance,” he alleged.

The DMK leader said the parents and students were not against holding the examination, but did not want the government to do it in a hurry.

“The government is adding pressure by introducing online classes and e-pass. When the entire country is facing lockdown how does one expect the SSLC students to concentrate on studies? Is it possible to get online classes for all students?” he said.