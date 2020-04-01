Postpone school fee collection for 3 months: VCK chief

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament, Thol. Thirumavalavan on Wednesday said that State Government’s School Education department should ensure that private schools do not put pressure on parents to pay school fees for the upcoming academic year for the next three months due to adverse financial impact of lock down announced to fight COVID-19.
In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that several schools are urging the parents to pay fees immediately for the next academic year.
“At a time when banks have been instructed to delay repayment of EMIs, it is not right on the part of private schools to make parents pay fees right now,” he said.
He also appealed to the people to co-operate with the State government and observe the lock down to prevent community transmission of COVID-19.
