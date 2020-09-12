Postpone pilgrimage to Tirumala: TTD

The Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) has appealed to devotees in Tamil Nadu to postpone their pilgrimage during the Tamil month of Purattasi in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the non-availability of online darshan tickets for many dates in September.
In a statement, Special Invitee to the TTD Board of Trustees and Local Advisory Committee president A.J. Sekhar said that to fulfil their vows, thousands of devotees visit Tirumala during Purattasi, which starts on September 17 and lasts till October 18 this year.
Since darshan tickets were being issued only online and booking had already been done for most of the dates, the devotees should consider postponing pilgrimage to Tirumala this season, he said. “Those who are able to get ₹300 special darshan confirmed online tickets are welcome to visit Tirumala by road or the Alipiri footpath,” he said.
As of now, pilgrims who have booked special entry darshan tickets online are being allowed to visit Tirumala. The free entry through the Alipiri and Srivarimettu footpaths has been closed indefinitely. Those with ₹300 confirmed darshan tickets will be allowed through the Alipiri footpath between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., Mr. Sekhar said.
