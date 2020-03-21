Postpone Parliament and State Assembly proceedings, says Ramadoss

﻿

PMK founder S. Ramadoss demanded on Saturday that the Lok Sabha and Tamil Nadu State Assembly Budget sessions be postponed as India tries to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that while it was understandable that the proceedings have to be completed, it can also be a site where the infection can spread. “As social distancing is necessary, the Lok Sabha and State Assembly sessions should be postponed. But, Prime Minister Modi has said that there is no way Lok Sabha budget sessions can be postponed until April 3,” he said.

He added: “Decisions of PM Modi and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami may show their commitment, but the decision will not help contain the spread of COVID-19.”

Ramadoss further said there are 788 total members in the Parliament and 233 members in the Tamil Nadu State Assembly along with other personal staff, security personnel and other officials.

“Social distancing is the key to preventing Corona virus disease. But, in both the Parliament and State Assembly, the members sit close next to each other inside centralised air-conditioned hall. There is every chance of the disease spreading,” he said.

Anbumani Ramadoss urges intensive control measures

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday urged the Government of India to intensify the measures taken to contain the spread of Coronavirus and extend the curfew for 3 weeks.

“PMK urges a 3 week curfew to prevent the spread of Corona virus and shutting off inter-state borders. Second and third positive cases in Tamil Nadu were believed to be in touch with only 10 people. Now, they are believed to have been in touch with at least 257 people who are now being isolated,” he said.