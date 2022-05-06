Postpone NEET PG 2022: Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday urged for postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 exam scheduled on May 21, citing request from the students.

In a Twitter post. he said the request for students is reasonable given the delay in the counselling process for 2021.

If the exams are held as scheduled, a lot of students won't get equal opportunity to be successful, Mr. Anbumani said.

He also said there is no harm in postponing the exams by a few weeks and the decision should be taken to this effect taking into account the interest of students.

In a separate statement, PMK Founder S Ramadoss urged the State government to take all steps to obtain President's assent for the anti-NEET bill within three months.