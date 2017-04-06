Postpone bypoll: PMK

PMK founder S. Ramadoss demanded on Wednesday that the R.K. Nagar byelection be postponed following reports of two DMK party cadre being stabbed while they allegedly tried to prevent cash distribution.
‘Heavy flow of money’
In a statement, he said that that ever since the announcement of byelection, there has been a heavy flow of money in the R.K. Nagar constituency.
“With the AIADMK (Amma) candidate T.T.V. Dhinakaran, AIADMK (PTA) candidate Madhusudhanan and DMK’s candidate Marudhu Ganesh distributing cash and bringing in cadre from outside the constituency, violence was always around the corner. The two AIADMK factions and the DMK are willing to shell out as much as ₹10,000 for a vote,” he claimed.
He said that lack of corrective steps by the Election Commission had led to such clashes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor