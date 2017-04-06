Postpone bypoll: PMK

PMK founder S. Ramadoss demanded on Wednesday that the R.K. Nagar byelection be postponed following reports of two DMK party cadre being stabbed while they allegedly tried to prevent cash distribution.

‘Heavy flow of money’

In a statement, he said that that ever since the announcement of byelection, there has been a heavy flow of money in the R.K. Nagar constituency.

“With the AIADMK (Amma) candidate T.T.V. Dhinakaran, AIADMK (PTA) candidate Madhusudhanan and DMK’s candidate Marudhu Ganesh distributing cash and bringing in cadre from outside the constituency, violence was always around the corner. The two AIADMK factions and the DMK are willing to shell out as much as ₹10,000 for a vote,” he claimed.

He said that lack of corrective steps by the Election Commission had led to such clashes.