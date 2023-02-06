Postgraduate doctors cannot refuse to serve in primary healthcare centres across the State during bond period, says High Court

February 06, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Those who pursue postgraduate medical education on the State’s dime after agreeing to serve in government healthcare institutions for a period of two years pursuant to their studies cannot turn a volte face and claim that they will only serve in hospitals with better facilities and not in primary healthcare centres (PHCs), the Madras High Court said.

Dismissing a batch of writ petitions filed by 19 doctors against the postings offered to them in various PHCs across the State, Justice N. Anand Venkatesh wrote: “A postgraduate doctor cannot be permitted to state that he will work in a Upgraded/Additional PHC only if the specialisation achieved by him/her is available in those PHCs.”

The judge went on to state: “The postgraduate doctors cannot take the stand that they will only work in hospitals with all facilities. If this stand is to be sustained, the services of most of the non-service (those who had not taken up government service after obtaining MBBS degree) postgraduate doctors cannot be utilised during the bond period.”

Observing that postgraduate doctors must bear in mind that the State government had spent a lot of money on their education, the judge said such doctors could always join the PHCs concerned and provide constructive suggestions to the government on upgrading the facilities in the interest of poor patients.

“That apart, a poor person in a village or a rural area must also get the services of a specialist. Even though the petitioners have completed their course, that does not mean that they have become specialist doctors. It takes a long period of practice to achieve specialisation. In fact, that is the case with all professions,” Justice Venkatesh said.

He pointed out that postgraduate doctors could gain a lot of experience and hone their skills by treating the patients at PHCs. It was also a moral duty and a legal obligation of the non-service postgraduate doctors to render service to the poor at government healthcare institutions during the bond period, the judge added.

The judge also took note that the government does not insist upon the doctors to serve for free during the bond period. Instead, a handsome amount of money was paid every month, and therefore, the petitioners could have no reason to oppose their posting in the PHCs, he said.

“The patients consider doctors as God when a precious life is saved, and this court expects doctors to maintain that standard and render service. The postgraduate doctors cannot be heard to say that they will work only if all the facilities are available. Let not Gods waste their time in litigation,” the judge concluded.