Posters with helpline numbers released in Vellore

25 November 2021 00:59 IST

‘Protect rights of marginalised sections’

Posters with helpline numbers for elders and women were released by Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, at a function held in Vellore on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Vellore Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian and Superintendent of Police S. Selvakumar, Mr. Athawale, who is also the president of the Republican Party of India (RPI), said that the helpline numbers for elders (14567) and women (181), which were maintained by the Tamil Nadu Department of Social Welfare and Women Rights, would be a lifeline for these sections to get government help during emergencies.

He also urged the State government to take more steps to protect the rights of the marginalised sections.

The Minister was in Vellore to address his party workers.