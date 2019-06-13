Posters make a pitch for Sengottaiyan as general secy.

Amid the debate over the dual leadership of the AIADMK following its poor showing in the polls, party members in Karaikudi came out with posters supporting School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan for the general secretary’s post.

The posters, purportedly made by A.L. Chidambaram, former AIADMK municipal councillor, and ‘Minpori’ S. Arumugam, district treasurer (electricity wing) of the Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai, were put up at the new and old bus stands and other public places across the town. The office-bearers claimed that the followers of party founder M.G. Ramachandran desired that Mr. Sengottaiyan, an “able administrator and long-time loyalist” of the party, be made its general secretary.

Mr. Arumugam said Mr. Sengottaiyan had been in the party since its inception. Stating that Mr. Sengottaiyan was a ‘non-controversial’ person, he claimed the nomination of the Minister as the general secretary would be accepted by one and all in the party. “We are not acquainted with the School Education Minister, and the posters are not intended to please him,” Mr. Arumugam said, adding that the cadre who made the posters only wanted to convey the “majority view” of the party in the district.