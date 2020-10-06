Posters accusing Congress, Communist party of having murdered Dalit girl in U.P.’s Hathras trigger storm

NAGERCOIL:

Posters that have come up across the district, accusing the Congress and the Communist party cadre of having murdered the Dalit girl in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh have triggered a political storm locally.

In the complaint submitted to the Superintendent of Police, Kanniyakumari district, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s minority wing chairman J. Aslam Basha said Umesh from Marthandam had printed posters on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party paying tearful homage to the Hathras victim “who was murdered by the Congress and the Communist party cadre”.

The Facebook profile of Umesh proclaims his official association with the BJP. Mr. Basha, in his complaint, named Umesh, promoters of Raj Litho Press and the district office-bearers of the BJP including the president of Vellancode village panchayat president C. Dharmaraj and Muthukrishnan.

The photos of the posters hosted in the social media and the posters pasted all over Kanniyakumari and neighbouring districts should be removed, he has urged. Besides confiscating the electronic gadgets used for committing this crime, the social media accounts of all the accused should be blocked, the complainant said.

Mr. Basha has also forwarded this complaint to the district Collector, Kanniyakumari, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu and the Home Secretary seeking action against all the accused.

Superintendent of Police Badrinarayanan could not be reached for his comments.