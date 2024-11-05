Poster design contest to be held to celebrate Vigilance Awareness Week

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) in collaboration with The Hindu In School has announced a poster design contest for school students to commemorate Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 (October 30-November 4). The initiative aims to foster a sense of integrity and ethical values among young minds and contribute to a corruption-free society.

The contest encourages students of Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 to express their creativity through poster designs. Participants will be provided with A3 drawing sheets and a two-hour time limit to create their artwork with the theme ‘Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity’. The top five posters from each school will be awarded certificates and trophies. All contestants will also receive participation certificates. The schools will also get a memento trophy. For details, contact M. Ramanan at 96009 01970 or email ramanan.mohandoss@thehindu.co.in