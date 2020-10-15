Postal staff honours customer with oldest individual post box in Vellore

N.Senthamizh Kko has been maintaining a individual post box for 40 years

On the last day of World Postal Week celebrations, the Postal staff from Vellore honoured 78-year-old N.Senthamizh Kko, who has been maintaining a individual post box for the longest time.

The World Postal Week is celebrated from October 9 to 15. As part of celebrations the postal staff from Vellore honoured the oldest Savings Account holder, distributed chocolates to customers, distributed postal key chains to the public and other activities were organised throughout the week.

An individual or company can maintain an individual post box in the post office. “One set of keys will be with the customer and another with us. The letters for he/she will be kept in the post box and the customer can collect it whenever they want. There are 12 such individual post boxes in Vellore,” said Komal Kumar, Superintendent of Post Offices, Vellore region.

Mr. Senthamizh Kko has been maintaining the post box for the past 40 years. “He started it in the Vellore Head Post office when he started work as a clerk in Government School, Cholavaram, Vellore. This is because he has subscribed to many magazines and newspapers. He collects it once in a week,” said S. Shantakumari, wife of Mr. Sentamizh.

Mr. Sentamizh also runs a small news paper reading centre called Periyar library in Tirupur Kumaran Street in Kosapet for the past two decades. “He wants everyone to read,” explained Ms. Shantakumari.