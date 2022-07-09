Postal pension adalat on July 28
A divisional-level Pension Adalat will be held on July 28 at 11 a.m. by the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Chennai City Chennai division. Pensioners from post offices in T. Nagar, T. Nagar North and South, Hindi Prachar Sabha, Mylapore, Mandaveli, Vivekananda College, Greams Road, Shastri Bhavan, DPI Complex, Teynampet West, Nungambakkam High Road, Royapettah, Chepauk, Choolaimedu, Gopalapuram and other places can forward their complaints and suggestions by post, email (dochennaicitycentral.tn@indiapost.gov.in) or WhatsApp – 94442-51587 by July 18.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.