Postal pension adalat on July 28

Special Correspondent July 09, 2022 21:17 IST

A divisional-level Pension Adalat will be held on July 28 at 11 a.m. by the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Chennai City Chennai division. Pensioners from post offices in T. Nagar, T. Nagar North and South, Hindi Prachar Sabha, Mylapore, Mandaveli, Vivekananda College, Greams Road, Shastri Bhavan, DPI Complex, Teynampet West, Nungambakkam High Road, Royapettah, Chepauk, Choolaimedu, Gopalapuram and other places can forward their complaints and suggestions by post, email (dochennaicitycentral.tn@indiapost.gov.in) or WhatsApp – 94442-51587 by July 18.