Postal employees stage demo

Members of National Federation of Postal Employees staging a demonstration in front of Ramanathapuram Head Post Office on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Members of National Federation of Postal Employees staged a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office here on Wednesday, pressing for a charter of demands.

Federation’s divisional secretary N. Karuppaiah said over 5,000 vacancies remaining in various cadres put additional burden on the employees. As a result, the working of the department was not up to the mark.

The Centre was trying to privatise the department by introducing Dak Mitras, private employees, which would eventually reduce the number of postal employees. Efforts were also being taken to privatise postal insurance scheme, he said.