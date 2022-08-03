Tamil Nadu

Postal department to appoint insurance agents

The Department of Posts will engage direct agents for sale of Postal Life Insurance/Rural Postal Life Insurance products at the office of Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, 2, Sivagnanam Salai, T. Nagar, on August 17 at 10 a.m.

Those candidates who are aged between 18 and 50 and who have passed Class X are eligible. Commission or incentive would be paid on the basis of procurement of PLI policies.

Selected candidates have to provide National Savings Certificate or Kisan Vikas Patra worth ₹5,000 to be pledged to the President as security, said a press release.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...