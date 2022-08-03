Postal department to appoint insurance agents

Ramesh V 6512 August 03, 2022 19:13 IST

The Department of Posts will engage direct agents for sale of Postal Life Insurance/Rural Postal Life Insurance products at the office of Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, 2, Sivagnanam Salai, T. Nagar, on August 17 at 10 a.m.

Those candidates who are aged between 18 and 50 and who have passed Class X are eligible. Commission or incentive would be paid on the basis of procurement of PLI policies.

Selected candidates have to provide National Savings Certificate or Kisan Vikas Patra worth ₹5,000 to be pledged to the President as security, said a press release.