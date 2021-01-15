Postal Department includes Tamil in its recruitment exam

Madurai

The move came after Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan had raised the issue

After objections raised by Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, the Department of Posts has included Tamil for its examination for recruitment for the post of accountant.

“This is a historical announcement that the Department of Posts is conducting its recruitment examination in a regional language,” said Mr. Venkatesan here on Friday.

Responding to Mr. Venkatesan’s letter, Member (Personnel), Postal Services Board, Santosh Kumar Kamila, said that the Tamil Nadu Circle has issued a corrigendum making Tamil a notified language for writing de-centralised departmental examination.

“This recruitment being for regional postings, providing an option of Tamil for the examination will provide equal opportunity for the local unemployed youths in getting a job in the public sector departments,” he said. He had raked up the issue recalling that the Union Minister for Communication had given an assurance to include Tamil for its future recruitment process. Similarly, the Department of Posts had assured the same before the Madras High Court, he said.

“This announcement will open the gates for including Tamil in future recruitments of not only the Department of Posts, but also to all Central government departments,” Mr. Venkatesan said.