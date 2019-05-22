Postal ballots to be counted first

Postal ballots and electronically transmitted postal ballots will be counted first at 8 a.m. on May 23, the counting day for the Parliamentary and Assembly elections, the Election Commission said.

Each Parliamentary constituency consists of six Assembly segments, and the counting of postal ballots for the Parliamentary constituency will be taken up in one of the Assembly segment counting halls.

“In the counting hall, where postal ballots are being counted, the commencement of [counting of] votes polled in EVMs can start after 30 minutes. In the remaining five Assembly segment counting halls, counting of votes polled in EVMs will begin at 8 a.m.,” the Commission said.

In the case of by-elections to the 22 Assembly Constituencies, counting of postal ballots will commence at 8 a.m. and the counting of votes polled in EVMs will start from 8.30 a.m. The EVM vote count will be conducted round-wise in a pre-determined order.

The selection of five polling stations in each Assembly segment for counting of VVPAT slips will be done by drawing of lots. Lots will be drawn immediately after the completion of the last round of counting of votes recorded in the EVMs and VVPAT paper slips count due to non-display of result from control unit or under Rule 56(D) of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, the EC said.

A written intimation about the drawing of lots will be given to the candidates or their agents.