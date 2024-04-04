ADVERTISEMENT

Postal ballot process gets underway in Villupuram Parliamentary constituency

April 04, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly man casting his postal vote in a ballot box brought to his home by officials of the Election Department in Villupuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Election Department began the process of home voting / postal ballots to enable the participation of people above 85 years and differently-abled in the April 19 Lok Sabha election.

According to District Election Officer and Collector C. Palani, a total of 4,192 voters have opted for the vote-from-home facility introduced by the Election Commission (EC) of India.

Teams of poll personnel comprising a zonal officer, micro-monitoring officer, videographer and concerned polling booth officer on Thursday went on door-to-door visits and set up makeshift ballot units. The process will go on till April 6 across Villupuram district.

If an elector is not available during the first visit by the team, the team will again visit on April 8. Electors, who have submitted Form 12 D, are asked to utilise the opportunity and cast their vote.

