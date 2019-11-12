Post SC verdict, police step up intelligence-gathering in jails

Following the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, the State police have intensified their intelligence-gathering across Central prisons in Tamil Nadu where hardcore religious fundamentalists are lodged in high-security blocks.

Sleuths were asked to gather details from informers and other sources on the plans and activities of inmates and also prisoners who were released on bail in recent times.

Central and State intelligence organisations were constantly sharing input gathered from different agencies, police sources said on Monday. The Central prisons have exclusive vigilance cells comprising police personnel who monitor the activities of extremist elements and visitors who come to meet them. The cells were strengthened after some grave crimes were allegedly conspired in prisons by hardcore criminals and executed by their associates elsewhere.

The Central prisons in Chennai, Vellore and Coimbatore have high security blocks where religious fundamentalists are lodged. Commissioners/Superintendents of Police were told to review the security of leaders belonging to Hindu organisations and prominent representatives of political parties owing allegiance to any faith.

Social media monitoring

Special teams were formed to monitor blasphemous and provocative postings on social media, particularly on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter. Besides removing such content, the police were told to initiate legal action against perpetrators, the sources said.

Senior police officials said anti-sabotage checks at major temples, railway bridges, courts, malls and vital installations would continue. Strict access-control measures were in place in at airports. Patrolling along the shoreline and on all the roads leading to the sea in coastal districts was also stepped up.

At the Chennai Central/Egmore railway stations, which thousands of passengers visit every day, dozens of plainclothesmen have been deployed to mingle with the crowd to keep tabs on anti-social elements. Senior railway officials said besides the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police personnel, Signal and Track Engineers were put on alert to attend to exigencies. Empty rakes of trains were locked before being rolled into platforms from maintenance yards and frontline staff were told to monitor suspicious persons/baggage on the premises.

Commandos on stand-by

Armed escort teams with wireless communication facilities were deployed on board all trains, railway sources added.

Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy, who reviews the security preparedness at the police headquarters here on Monday, told The Hindu that Quick Reaction Teams comprising armed commandos were kept as stand-by at vantage points in all cities and districts.

Asked if there was any instance where timely intelligence or intervention by police busted a conspiracy or averted a sabotage, the DGP said enhanced visibility of police by way of patrolling, surveillance, vehicle checks and anti-sabotage operations was a deterrence to criminals who might have had sinister designs. Heightened security arrangements would continue till further advice, he said.