Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Post-poll murder of woman in Cuddalore | Three more men from Pakkirimaniyam village arrested

The police have now arrested a total of eight persons in connection with the murder; they have also warned against the circulation of false messages on social medial platforms in connection with this death

April 24, 2024 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Srimushnam police on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, arrested three more persons in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old woman in Pakkirimaniyam village in Cuddalore district, on April 19.

The accused persons, who belong to the same village as the victim, have been identified as Pandian, Arun Chezhiyan and Raja.

The three were produced before a local court and remanded to custody. The police had earlier arrested five persons in connection with the murder.

According to police, previous enmity between Kalaimani, the prime accused person, and Jayashankar, a relative of the victim, Gomathi was the reason for the murder. 

On Friday, April 19, Jayashankar and his daughter Jayapriya were returning after casting their votes when Kalaimani and a group of persons allegedly intercepted them and asked them to withdraw a police complaint they had filed in 2021. A heated argument ensued and Kalaimani allegedly assaulted Jayashankar.

Jayashankar’s sister-in-law Gomathi, a resident of the area, was injured in the scuffle when she tried to intervene and stop the fight. She died on the way to the Andimadam General Hospital in Ariyalur district.

According to a police officer, the police will file the charge-sheet in the case after the receipt of the post-mortem report.

The police have also warned against the circulation of false messages with regard to the murder. Social media was rife with rumours of the woman being killed because she refused to vote for a certain party. On Monday, April 22, the Srimushnam police filed a case against Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on charges of posting ‘misleading ’ content on his social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) about this death.

