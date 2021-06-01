Post-merger, Syndicate Bank customers told their cheque book is valid only till June 30

Some customers have expressed concerns over such notifications being sent during the second wave of pandemic

Post the merger of Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank, customers have been told that their existing cheque books would be valid only till June 30, 2021 and they have to apply for a new cheque book through the branch or online. However, some customers have expressed concerns over such notifications being sent during the second wave of pandemic.

Syndicate Bank was amalgamated into Canara Bank with effect from April 1, 2020, and customers have now been informed of the need to use a new cheque book from July 1, after completion of the system integration. The IFSC code of the erstwhile Syndicate Bank would be disabled from July 1.

“Many senior citizens have been migrated to Canara Bank from Syndicate Bank due to the merger. An intense lockdown has been imposed in the State and the banks are now operating with limited staff and offering only basic services,” consumer activist T. Sadagopan said. He pointed out in such a situation, customers would find it difficult to get a new cheque book going to their branch.

Mr. Sadagopan also pointed out the customers need to return their old cheque book and get the new one and given the current lockdown, the access to home branches would be difficult.