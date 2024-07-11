Post Matric Scholarship for SC students | Money cannot be remitted directly to educational institutions, Centre tells Madras High Court

The Centre told the Madras High Court on Thursday that it cannot be forced to remit tuition fee under the Post Matric Scholarship scheme (PMS) for Scheduled Caste students directly into the bank accounts of educational institutions just because some of the students have not transferred the amount to the institutions concerned.

Appearing before the first Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq, who were seized of a writ appeal filed by the Centre against a single judge’s verdict, Additional Solicitor General AR.L. Sundaresan said that the court could not tamper with a scheme devised by the executive.

He told the Bench that the scheme aimed at increasing the gross enrolment ratio of Scheduled Caste students in higher educational institutions, including those which offer courses in medicine, engineering and a host of other streams, and the scholarship amount was being disbursed jointly by the Centre and the State governments in a 60:40 ratio.

In the initial years, the tuition fee component was credited directly into the bank accounts of educational institutions and only other components, such as the money required for purchasing books, were remitted into the bank accounts of students. However, between 2014 and 2017, there were instances of educational institutions misusing the scheme by claiming tuition fee in the name of fictitious students. The Comptroller and Auditor General’s report too highlighted such instances of public money being swindled. Therefore, it was decided to remit the tuition fee component too to the bank accounts of students on the condition that the students transfer it to their educational institutions within seven days. This mode of payment had been working seamlessly across the country, the ASG said. However, a few associations of engineering and polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu filed a batch of writ petitions before the High Court in 2023, complaining about many beneficiaries not having transferred their tuition fee, running to several crores of rupees, for the last few academic years. A single judge of the court disposed of the writ petitions in February this year, directing the Centre and the State government to repay the tuition fee to the institutions concerned. She also ordered amendment of the PMS scheme in order to credit the tuition fees directly to the bank accounts of educational institutions in the future.

Assailing the directions, the ASG said that the governments could not be ordered to remit the tuition fee again, if the students had indulged in criminal misappropriation. He said that the institutions should have immediately reported about non-transfer of tuition fee by the students to the Centre as well as the State governments.

Advocate General P.S. Raman told the court that only less than 2% of the students in Tamil Nadu had failed to transfer the tuition fee to the institutions, and the State government was studying the possibility of devising a mechanism to prevent even such default. He said, the Karnataka government had recently devised a software which prevents the students from withdrawing the tuition fees component from the scholarship grant and that the Government of Tamil Nadu would also come up with a similar software if it turns out to be succesful in the neighbouring State.Representing the educational institutions, advocate Kandhan Doraisami said they would suffer a huge loss if they could not recover the tuition fee.

The Acting Chief Justice said his Bench would pass detailed orders on the issue and directed the Registry to list the matter for orders after two weeks.

